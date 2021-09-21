Weakened Friends announce new LP ‘Quitter;’ watch video for title track
Portland, Maine indie rock trio Weakened Friends have announced a new album, Quitter, due out November 19 via Don Giovanni. It's their second album, the follow-up to 2018's Common Blah, and you can see the cover art and tracklist below.
The first single from Quitter is the catchy, propulsive title track, and you can watch the accompanying video below.
Weakened Friends are touring with Microwave, Elder Brother and Taking Meds this fall. See all dates below.
WEAKENED FRIENDS - QUITTER TRACKLIST
1. Bargain Bin
2. Quitter
3. Everything Is Better
4. 25th
5. Tunnels
6. Planes
7. Spew
8. What You Like
9. Haunted House
10. The Last Ten
11. Point Of Interest
WEAKENED FRIENDS: 2021 TOUR
9/25/2021 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
9/27/2021 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands
9/29/2021 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
10/1/2021 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
10/2/2021 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
10/3/2021 - Lakewood, OH - Mahalls
10/4/2021 - Pittsburgh, PA - Craft House
10/5/2021 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
10/7/2021 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
10/8/2021 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory
10/9/2021 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
10/11/2021 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
10/12/2021 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
10/13/2021 -Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
10/15/2021 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
10/29/2021 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest
12/2/2021 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showroom
12/3/2021 - Portland, ME - Portland House Of Music