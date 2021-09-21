Weakened Friends announce new LP ‘Quitter;’ watch video for title track

Portland, Maine indie rock trio Weakened Friends have announced a new album, Quitter, due out November 19 via Don Giovanni. It's their second album, the follow-up to 2018's Common Blah, and you can see the cover art and tracklist below.

The first single from Quitter is the catchy, propulsive title track, and you can watch the accompanying video below.

Weakened Friends are touring with Microwave, Elder Brother and Taking Meds this fall. See all dates below.

WEAKENED FRIENDS - QUITTER TRACKLIST

1. Bargain Bin

2. Quitter

3. Everything Is Better

4. 25th

5. Tunnels

6. Planes

7. Spew

8. What You Like

9. Haunted House

10. The Last Ten

11. Point Of Interest

WEAKENED FRIENDS: 2021 TOUR

9/25/2021 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

9/27/2021 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands

9/29/2021 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

10/1/2021 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

10/2/2021 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

10/3/2021 - Lakewood, OH - Mahalls

10/4/2021 - Pittsburgh, PA - Craft House

10/5/2021 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

10/7/2021 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

10/8/2021 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

10/9/2021 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/11/2021 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

10/12/2021 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

10/13/2021 -Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

10/15/2021 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

10/29/2021 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest

12/2/2021 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showroom

12/3/2021 - Portland, ME - Portland House Of Music