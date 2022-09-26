Webbed Wing (Superheaven) share new song, touring with Taking Meds & Prize Horse

Superheaven recently reunited at Sound and Fury, but guitarists/vocalists Taylor Madison and Jake Clarke's main concern at the moment is their newer band Webbed Wing. Last year, they released their new LP What's So Fucking Funny?, and now they've followed it with a new single, "I'm Feelin Alive." Like the LP, it was produced by Will Yip, and musically speaking, the Webbed Wing apple doesn't fall far from the Superheaven tree. Lyrically, Taylor says, "In the past year or so, I have felt the best I've ever felt in my life. Everything is going great, for the most part. Despite that, I consantly have this feeling that something is about to go wrong, and it's back to misery. I know that isn't true, but I still kind of obsess over it." Check out the song and its Britain Weyant-directed video below.

Webbed Wing are also touring in October with Taking Meds and Prize Horse (good bill all around!), including a Brooklyn show on October 7 at Elsewhere Zone One. All dates are listed below.

And speaking of Will Yip, we just spoke to him (and Ned Russin) about the 10th anniversary of Title Fight's Floral Green.

Webbed Wing / Taking Meds / Prize Horse -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/6 — Washington, DC — Comet Pingpong

10/7 — Brooklyn, NY — Elsewhere

10/8 — Hamden, CT — Space Ballroom

10/9 — Boston, MA — Zuzu

10/11 — Cleveland, OH — Mahalls

10/12 — Chicago, IL — Beat Kitchen

10/13 — Columbus, OH — Big Room Bar

10/14 — Pittsburgh, PA — Preserving Underground

10/15 — Philadelphia, PA — Philamoca