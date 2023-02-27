Webbed Wing surprise-release new EP ‘Right After I Smoke This…’

Webbed Wing, the project of Philly-based guitarist and singer Taylor Madison and drummer Jake Clarke (of Superheaven), and bassist Mike Paulshock, surprise-released a new EP Right After I Smoke This..., today via Memory Music. Right After I Smoke This... features three songs: post-punky "Medication," country-rock-tinged "Sure Could Use A Friend," and anthemic "I'm Feelin Alive." "Sure Could Use A Friend" also comes with a music video, directed and edited by Britain Weyant. Check it out and stream the full EP below.

Webbed Wing are headed out on tour with Anxious, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Drug Church starting Tuesday (2/28), including a Long Island show at Amityville Music Hall on March 30. All dates are listed below.

Webbed Wing -- 2023 Tour Dates

2.28 Cleveland, OH - Mahall's SOLD OUT

3.01 Indianapolis, IN - HI-F

3.02 Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

3.03 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge SOLD OUT

8.04 Milwaukee, Wisconsin - X-Ray Arcade SOLD OUT

3.05 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

3.07 Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

3.08 Salt Lake City, UT - Beehive

3.09 Reno, NV - The Holland Project *

3.10 Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

3.11 Pomona, CA - Glass House

3.12 San Diego, CA - Soma Sidestage

3.13 Phoenix , AZ - The Nile

3.14 El Paso, TX - Altopiano *

3.15 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

3.17 Dallas, TX - Studio at the Factory

3.18 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Underground #

3.19 Houston, TX - White Oak (Upstairs)

3.20 Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live

3.21 Birmingham, AL - Saturn

3.22 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

3.23 Murfreesboro, IN - Hop Springs

3.25 Virginia, Beach, VA - Elevation 27

3.28 Washington D.C. - Union Stage

3.28 Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place LOW TIX

3.29 Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

3.30 Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall SOLD OUT

3.31 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom SOLD OUT

4.01 Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom

4.02 Albany, NY - Empire Live

# - No Drug Church

* - w/ Anxious