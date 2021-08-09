Webster Hall releases statement after Saturday night evacuation

Webster Hall was evacuated on Saturday night (8/7) after the stage rail broke during Guppi's set. The venue has now released a statement about the incident, and rescheduled Marauda and Calcium's sets for August 14. Read the statement below.

Statement from Webster Hall:

Webster Hall's front barricade between the stage and fans sustained damage on Sat. Aug 7, and as result, the late night event with Marauda was stopped to ensure the safety of all patrons. No one was injured.

Marauda's show has been rescheduled for Sat. Aug 14 with Calcium as support. All tickets from Aug 7 will be honored at the door at Webster Hall on Aug 14. Refunds are available via original point of purchase for those who are unable to attend.

Ticket holders please keep an eye out for more details via email.