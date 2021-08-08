Webster Hall shuts down after stage rail breaks during Guppi set

Webster Hall shut down for the night on Saturday (8/7) after the stage rail broke. The show was cancelled and the venue evacuated not long into opener Guppi's set, and Marauda and Calcium never got to play their scheduled sets.

"Hey Webster Hall just shut down within the first 15 mins of my set," Guppi tweeted. "Yes I broke the rail. It’s broken."

Marauda, who were scheduled to headline, tweeted "what the fuck...."

Attendees posted video from before and during the shutdown, which you can see below, and there's video on Citizen of the scene outside the venue afterwards.

Webster Hall has not issued a statement about the shutdown at this time.