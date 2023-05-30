Wednesday add Brooklyn Steel show to tour
Wednesday will be on tour with Tenci this summer, including a NYC show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on June 20. That one is sold out but they've just announced a new NYC show and their biggest headlining date here yet: Brooklyn Steel on January 25. The band say, "Openers to be announced but they r gonna be sicko mode like a lotttttt." Tickets for Brooklyn Steel go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 AM.
Having released great new album Rat Saw God back in April, Wednesday have a full touring schedule ahead of them. They're in Europe now and play Primavera Sound this weekend. They've got dates with Jason Isbell this September as well. Check out their full tour itinerary below.
Wednesday - 2023/2024 Tour Dates
MAY 31, 2023 - Le Botanique - Brussels, BE
JUN 1, 2023 - L’International - Paris, FR
JUN 3, 2023 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona, ES
JUN 5, 2023 - Basement - Manchester, UK
JUN 6, 2023 - The Lexington - London, UK
JUN 7, 2023 - Rough Trade Bristol - Bristol, UK
JUN 9, 2023 - Primavera Sound - Porto, PT
JUN 10, 2023 - Primavera Sound - Madrid, ES
JUN 15, 2023 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC - w/ Tenci
JUN 16, 2023 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC - w/ Tenci
JUN 17, 2023 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA - w/ All Dogs and Tenci
JUN 18, 2023 - Black Cat - Washington, DC - w/ Tenci
JUN 20, 2023 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY - w/ Tenci
JUN 21, 2023 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA - w/ Tenci
JUN 22, 2023 - Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC - w/ Tenci
JUN 23, 2023 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON - w/ Tenci
JUN 24, 2023 - The Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI - w/ Advance Base
JUN 26, 2023 - Metro - Chicago, IL - w/. Squirrel Flower & Tenci
JUN 27, 2023 - Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI - w/ Tenci
JUN 28, 2023 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN - w/ Tenci
JUN 30, 2023 - Ace of Cups - Columbus, OH - w/ Tenci
JUL 1, 2023 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC - w/ Tenci
AUG 3, 2023 - AUG 6, 2023 - Pickathon - Happy Valley, OR
AUG 12, 2023 - Outside Lands - San Francisco, CA
SEP 8, 2023 - Hancher Auditorium - Iowa City, IA - w/ Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
SEP 10, 2023 - Bluestem Center for the Arts - Moorhead, MN - w/ Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
SEP 12, 2023 - The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI - w/ Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
OCT 25, 2023 - Point Ephemere - Paris, FR
OCT 27, 2023 - London Calling Festival - Amsterdam, NL
OCT 28, 2023 - Molotow Musikclub - Hamburg, DE
OCT 29, 2023 - Loppen - Copenhagen, DK
OCT 30, 2023 - FRANNZ Club - Berlin, DE
NOV 1, 2023 - Bumann & SOHN - Cologne, DE
NOV 2, 2023 - Bogen F - Zürich, ZH
NOV 3, 2023 - Rotondes - Luxembourg, LU
NOV 5, 2023 - Hare & Hounds - Birmingham, UK
NOV 6, 2023 - Band on the Wall - Manchester, UK
NOV 7, 2023 - Mono - Glasgow, UK
NOV 9, 2023 - The Workman's Club - Dublin, IE
NOV 10, 2023 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK
NOV 11, 2023 - Pitchfork Music Festival London - London, UK
JAN 25, 2024 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY
Check out photos from Wednesday's Rat Saw God release show / flea market at TV Eye in April: