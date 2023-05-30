Wednesday add Brooklyn Steel show to tour

Wednesday will be on tour with Tenci this summer, including a NYC show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on June 20. That one is sold out but they've just announced a new NYC show and their biggest headlining date here yet: Brooklyn Steel on January 25. The band say, "Openers to be announced but they r gonna be sicko mode like a lotttttt." Tickets for Brooklyn Steel go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 AM.

Having released great new album Rat Saw God back in April, Wednesday have a full touring schedule ahead of them. They're in Europe now and play Primavera Sound this weekend. They've got dates with Jason Isbell this September as well. Check out their full tour itinerary below.

wednesday brooklyn steel loading...

Wednesday - 2023/2024 Tour Dates

MAY 31, 2023 - Le Botanique - Brussels, BE

JUN 1, 2023 - L’International - Paris, FR

JUN 3, 2023 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona, ES

JUN 5, 2023 - Basement - Manchester, UK

JUN 6, 2023 - The Lexington - London, UK

JUN 7, 2023 - Rough Trade Bristol - Bristol, UK

JUN 9, 2023 - Primavera Sound - Porto, PT

JUN 10, 2023 - Primavera Sound - Madrid, ES

JUN 15, 2023 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC - w/ Tenci

JUN 16, 2023 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC - w/ Tenci

JUN 17, 2023 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA - w/ All Dogs and Tenci

JUN 18, 2023 - Black Cat - Washington, DC - w/ Tenci

JUN 20, 2023 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY - w/ Tenci

JUN 21, 2023 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA - w/ Tenci

JUN 22, 2023 - Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC - w/ Tenci

JUN 23, 2023 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON - w/ Tenci

JUN 24, 2023 - The Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI - w/ Advance Base

JUN 26, 2023 - Metro - Chicago, IL - w/. Squirrel Flower & Tenci

JUN 27, 2023 - Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI - w/ Tenci

JUN 28, 2023 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN - w/ Tenci

JUN 30, 2023 - Ace of Cups - Columbus, OH - w/ Tenci

JUL 1, 2023 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC - w/ Tenci

AUG 3, 2023 - AUG 6, 2023 - Pickathon - Happy Valley, OR

AUG 12, 2023 - Outside Lands - San Francisco, CA

SEP 8, 2023 - Hancher Auditorium - Iowa City, IA - w/ Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

SEP 10, 2023 - Bluestem Center for the Arts - Moorhead, MN - w/ Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

SEP 12, 2023 - The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI - w/ Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

OCT 25, 2023 - Point Ephemere - Paris, FR

OCT 27, 2023 - London Calling Festival - Amsterdam, NL

OCT 28, 2023 - Molotow Musikclub - Hamburg, DE

OCT 29, 2023 - Loppen - Copenhagen, DK

OCT 30, 2023 - FRANNZ Club - Berlin, DE

NOV 1, 2023 - Bumann & SOHN - Cologne, DE

NOV 2, 2023 - Bogen F - Zürich, ZH

NOV 3, 2023 - Rotondes - Luxembourg, LU

NOV 5, 2023 - Hare & Hounds - Birmingham, UK

NOV 6, 2023 - Band on the Wall - Manchester, UK

NOV 7, 2023 - Mono - Glasgow, UK

NOV 9, 2023 - The Workman's Club - Dublin, IE

NOV 10, 2023 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK

NOV 11, 2023 - Pitchfork Music Festival London - London, UK

JAN 25, 2024 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

Check out photos from Wednesday's Rat Saw God release show / flea market at TV Eye in April: