Wednesday announce NYC flea market

2023 artist to watch Wednesday release their new album Rat Saw God on April 7, and they'll celebrate with an NYC event the next day. "Mr. Rat's Flea Market" happens on April 8 at TV Eye from 12 PM-5 PM, and you can RSVP to attend. "I’ll be slinging lotsa handmade shirts and there’ll be other fun surprises," Katy Hartzman says.

The event description reads:

Featuring artists both within and beyond the band’s greater creative community, Mr. Rat’s Flea Market will include artwork, vintage, records, apparel, zines, and other special objects by independent artisans from across the US. Wednesday’s Karly Hartzman will also be on-site to sling her own original apparel and art. In addition to the market, there will also be a gallery installation featuring artwork from Rat Saw God.

Wednesday will head out on tour later this month, including shows with Drive-By Truckers, Cryogeyser, Toner, Tenci, Advance Base, All Dogs, Mannequin Pussy, and Squirrel Flower. There's a Brooklyn show on June 20 at Music Hall of Williamsburg, with Tenci. See all dates below.

Pre-order Rat Saw God on purple vinyl in the BV store.

WEDNESDAY: 2023 TOUR

3/31 - Athens, GA @ Ohio University (Lobster Fest)

4/1 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ^

4/26 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *

4/27 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn *

4/28 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa *

4/30 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada *

5/1 - Austin, TX - Mohawk *

5/3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister *

5/4 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress *

5/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom !

5/6 - San Francisco, CA - Independent *

5/8 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *

5/9 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret *

5/10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *

5/11 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge *

5/12-14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

5/13 - Boise, ID - The Shredder *~

5/15 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge *

5/17 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar *

5/18 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway *

5/19 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack *

5/20 - Memphis, TN - Growlers *

5/21 - Nashville, TN - Basement East *

5/27 - Berlin, DE - Schokoladen

5/28 - Groningen, NL - Vera

5/29 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Upstairs

5/31 - Brussels, BE - Botanique

6/1 - Paris, FR - L’International

6/3 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

6/5 - Manchester, UK - YES Basement

6/6 - London, UK - The Lexington

6/7 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade

6/9 - Porto, PT - Primavera Sound

6/10 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound

6/11 - Madrid, ES - Primavera in the City

6/15 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre #

6/16 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle #

6/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer @#

6/18 - Washington, DC - Black Cat #

6/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg #

6/21 - Cambridge, MA - Sinclair #

6/22 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz #

6/23 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern #

6/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme %

6/26 - Chicago, IL - Metro #$

6/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club #

6/28 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club #

6/30 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups #

7/1 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel #

^ w/ Drive-by Truckers

* w/ Cryogeyser

! w/ Toner

# w/ Tenci

% w/ Advance Base

@ w/ All Dogs

~ w/ Mannequin Pussy

$ w/ Squirrel Flower