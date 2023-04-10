Wednesday celebrated ‘Rat Saw God’ at TV Eye show & flea market (pics, setlist)

Wednesday celebrated the release of their excellent, highly-anticipated new album Rat Saw God at Queens venue TV Eye on Saturday, putting on "Mr. Rat's Flea Market," featuring vendors from their native Asheville as well New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, NJ, and Los Angeles. Ceramics, candy, records, patches, apparel, dolls, and more were for sale, and the weather was perfect for hanging out on TV Eye's patio, where the market was set up. At 4 PM everyone came inside for a "surprise" set (that had been officially announced on Friday) from Wednesday.

Karly Hartzman admitted that the band were still learning to play all the songs on the new album, but the ones they did play -- including the irresistible "Chosen to Deserve" and the ferocious "Bull Believer," which ended the set -- sounded fantastic. The crowd may have been more mellow at the beginning of the set, but they were fully feeling it by the end, jumping around and moshing, and screaming along to "Bull Believer." See pictures from Saturday below, along with Wednesday's setlist.

Wednesday's tour begins in earnest later this month, and they'll return to NYC for a sold out show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on June 20 with Tenci. See all of their upcoming dates below.

SETLIST: WEDNESDAY @ TV EYE, 4/8/2023

Hot Rotten Grass Smell

Cody's Only

Chosen to Deserve

Formula One

Quarry

Maura

Handsome Man

Bath County

Got Shocked

Fate Is...

Underneath

Bull Believer

WEDNESDAY: 2023 TOUR

4/26 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *

4/27 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn *

4/28 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa *

4/30 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada *

5/1 - Austin, TX - Mohawk *

5/3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister *

5/4 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress *

5/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom !

5/6 - San Francisco, CA - Independent *

5/8 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *

5/9 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret *

5/10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *

5/11 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge *

5/12-14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

5/13 - Boise, ID - The Shredder *~

5/15 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge *

5/17 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar *

5/18 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway *

5/19 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack *

5/20 - Memphis, TN - Growlers *

5/21 - Nashville, TN - Basement East *

5/27 - Berlin, DE - Schokoladen

5/28 - Groningen, NL - Vera

5/29 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Upstairs

5/31 - Brussels, BE - Botanique

6/1 - Paris, FR - L’International

6/3 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

6/5 - Manchester, UK - YES Basement

6/6 - London, UK - The Lexington

6/7 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade

6/9 - Porto, PT - Primavera Sound

6/10 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound

6/11 - Madrid, ES - Primavera in the City

6/15 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre #

6/16 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle #

6/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer @#

6/18 - Washington, DC - Black Cat #

6/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg #

6/21 - Cambridge, MA - Sinclair #

6/22 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz #

6/23 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern #

6/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme %

6/26 - Chicago, IL - Metro #$

6/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club #

6/28 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club #

6/30 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups #

7/1 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel #

* w/ Cryogeyser

! w/ Toner

# w/ Tenci

% w/ Advance Base

@ w/ All Dogs

~ w/ Mannequin Pussy

$ w/ Squirrel Flower