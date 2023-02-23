Wednesday share new single “Bath County” from ‘Rat Saw God’

Wednesday (who we just named one of 15 artists to watch in 2023) have shared another single from their upcoming album Rat Saw God, out April 4 via Dead Oceans. "Bath County" is as loud and distorted as previous singles "Bull Believer" and "Chosen To Deserve," and comes with a music video directed by singer Karly Hartzman. She says:

This is a song I wrote on a porch in Bath County, Virginia when me and [lead guitarist] Jake [Lenderman] were visiting Jake's mom's hometown. It includes some imagery I saw on that trip as well as a description of a guy we saw overdosed in a parking lot early one morning on our way to Dollywood. The video I made myself is an homage to PJ Harvey’s video for ‘Man-Size.’ I’ve never seen someone emit as much confidence as she does in that video. I wanted to pretend for a minute I possessed that attitude but it was harder than it looks! Endless respect for Peej.

Check out "Bath County" below.

Wednesday will be on tour throughout the spring and summer, at festivals and with Drive-By Truckers, Cryogeyser, Toner, Tenci, Advance Base, All Dogs, Mannequin Pussy, and Squirrel Flower, including a Brooklyn show on June 20 at Music Hall of Williamsburg with Tenci. See all dates below

Order Rat Saw God on purple vinyl in the BV store.

Wednesday -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/31 - Athens, GA @ Ohio University (Lobster Fest)

4/1 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ^

4/26 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *

4/27 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn *

4/28 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa *

4/30 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada *

5/1 - Austin, TX - Mohawk *

5/3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister *

5/4 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress *

5/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom !

5/6 - San Francisco, CA - Independent *

5/8 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *

5/9 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret *

5/10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *

5/11 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge *

5/12-14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

5/13 - Boise, ID - The Shredder *~

5/15 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge *

5/17 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar *

5/18 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway *

5/19 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack *

5/20 - Memphis, TN - Growlers *

5/21 - Nashville, TN - Basement East *

5/27 - Berlin, DE - Schokoladen

5/28 - Groningen, NL - Vera

5/29 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Upstairs

5/31 - Brussels, BE - Botanique

6/1 - Paris, FR - L’International

6/3 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

6/5 - Manchester, UK - YES Basement

6/6 - London, UK - The Lexington

6/7 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade

6/9 - Porto, PT - Primavera Sound

6/10 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound

6/11 - Madrid, ES - Primavera in the City

6/15 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre #

6/16 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle #

6/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer @#

6/18 - Washington, DC - Black Cat #

6/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg #

6/21 - Cambridge, MA - Sinclair #

6/22 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz #

6/23 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern #

6/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme %

6/26 - Chicago, IL - Metro #$

6/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club #

6/28 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club #

6/30 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups #

7/1 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel #

^ w/ Drive-by Truckers

* w/ Cryogeyser

! w/ Toner

# w/ Tenci

% w/ Advance Base

@ w/ All Dogs

~ w/ Mannequin Pussy

$ w/ Squirrel Flower