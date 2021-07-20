Wednesday share new single from ‘Twin Plague,’ playing shows

Asheville, NC band Wednesday are releasing a new album, Twin Plagues, on August 13 via Orindal Records. They've already shared a few singles, including "Handsome Man," "Codys Only," and "One More Last One;" now they've unveiled the fourth, "How Can You Live If You Can't Love How Can You If You Do," which you can watch the video for below. It's a melancholy track with a little pedal steel twang, and band leader Karly Hartzman described it to Under the Radar as "A Big Star-esque love song concocted around a James Baldwin quote from Another Country. One of the only books I’ve read twice."

Wednesday are playing some shows this summer and fall, including two dates in their native Asheville, one of which is a record release party, and shows in the Midwest with Advance Base and Dan Wriggins. They also have two Brooklyn shows scheduled: a headlining date at The Broadway on August 3, with The Glow and Margaret Sword (tickets), and a date supporting Beach Bunny at Music Hall of Williamsburg on August 4, which is also with Earth Dad (tickets). See all their dates below.

WEDNESDAY: 2021 TOUR

July 22, 2021- Asheville, NC @ American Vinyl Co. (w/ Manas)

August 3, 2021- Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway (w/ The Glow & Margaret Sword)

August 4, 2021- Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (w/ Beach Bunny & Earth Dad)

August 28, 2021- Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle (album release show w/ Chaos Control, Secret Shame & Charli Jasper

Sept 1, 2021- Indianapolis, IN @ Healer (w/ Advance Base & Pilots)

Sept 3, 2021- Chicago, IL @ The Hideout (w/ Dan Wriggins & Advance Base)