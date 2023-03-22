Wednesday share “TV In The Gas Pump” from new LP

Wednesday share &#8220;TV In The Gas Pump&#8221; from new LP

photo by Zachary Chick

Wednesday have released the final single off their anticipated new LP Rat Saw God, out April 7 via Dead Oceans. "TV In The Gas Pump" takes a straight-ahead indie sound and underscores it with screechy, distorted guitars. Frontwoman Karly Hartzman explains:

This is the first song I’ve written about being on the road, and I really just wanted to collect all that imagery you ingest on tour. A few images that made it in the song include: the never ending gas station stops that blend together and the dystopian gas pump advertisements, a stressful experience in a Panera bread and a story of coming up from taking what you thought was a microdose of shrooms in a Dollar General.

The song comes with an uncanny animated music video directed by Lewis Dahm, who says, “This video is a result of Karly's sicko vision of the Arresting Beauty of the American South. That vision was digitized by local freak-on-a-leash Lewis Dahm.” Watch it below.

Wednesday have a ton of tour dates coming up, including a stop in Brooklyn with Tenci on June 20 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Before that, they're throwing Mr. Rat's Flea Market, a market and art show they curated celebrating the release of Rat Saw God, on April 8 at TV Eye in Queens. See all dates below.

WEDNESDAY -- 2023 TOUR DATES
3/31 - Athens, OH @ Ohio University (Lobster Fest)
4/1 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ^
4/26 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *
4/27 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn *
4/28 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa *
4/30 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada *
5/1 - Austin, TX - Mohawk *
5/3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister *
5/4 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress *
5/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom !
5/6 - San Francisco, CA - Independent *
5/8 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *
5/9 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret *
5/10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *
5/11 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge *
5/12-14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party
5/13 - Boise, ID - The Shredder *~
5/15 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge *
5/17 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar *
5/18 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway *
5/19 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack *
5/20 - Memphis, TN - Growlers *
5/21 - Nashville, TN - Basement East *
5/27 - Berlin, DE - Schokoladen
5/28 - Groningen, NL - Vera
5/29 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Upstairs
5/31 - Brussels, BE - Botanique
6/1 - Paris, FR - L’International
6/3 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound
6/5 - Manchester, UK - YES Basement
6/6 - London, UK - The Lexington
6/7 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade
6/9 - Porto, PT - Primavera Sound
6/10 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound
6/11 - Madrid, ES - Primavera in the City
6/15 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre #
6/16 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle #
6/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer @#
6/18 - Washington, DC - Black Cat #
6/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg #
6/21 - Cambridge, MA - Sinclair #
6/22 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz #
6/23 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern #
6/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme %
6/26 - Chicago, IL - Metro #$
6/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club #
6/28 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club #
6/30 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups #
7/1 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel #

^ w/ Drive-by Truckers
* w/ Cryogeyser
! w/ Toner
# w/ Tenci
% w/ Advance Base
@ w/ All Dogs
~ w/ Mannequin Pussy
$ w/ Squirrel Flower

