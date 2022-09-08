Wednesday sign to Dead Oceans, share explosive new song “Bull Believer”

Asheville, NC indie rockers Wednesday released one of last year's best albums with Twin Plagues, followed by this year's covers album Mowing the Leaves Instead of Piling 'em Up (and band member MJ Lenderman's solo album Boat Songs is also one of this year's most acclaimed indie albums), and now they've signed to Dead Oceans and their first single for the label is "Bull Believer." It's a loud, grungy indie rock song that singer Karly Hartzman calls "an excuse for me to scream on stage," and not only is the screamy part awesome, the whole song instantly feels like some of Wednesday's biggest and best sounding stuff yet. Karly continues:

[It's] an outlet for the anger and sadness that has been collected by the current and past versions of myself. An offering to myself of a brief moment of release from being tolerant of the cruelty of life: feels like cutting my hair to let go of the history it holds.

Listen and watch the video below.

Wednesday also have a tour with Truth Club coming up, including shows at Asbury Park's Bond Street Bar on September 25 and NYC's Brooklyn Made on September 29. All dates are listed below.

Wednesday loading...

Wednesday -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/21 - Greensboro, NC @ The Crown at Carolina Theatre *

9/22 - Durham, NC @ Motorco *

9/23 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

9/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club *

9/25 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Bond Street Bar *

9/27 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

9/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

10/1 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

10/2 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

10/3 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl *

10/4 - Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light *

10/6 - Asheville, NC @ DIFFERENT WRLD *

* w/ Truth Club