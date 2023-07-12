Weedeater announce East Coast & Midwest tour

Permastoned sludge metal veterans Weedeater will return to the road in August and September for a run of East Coast/Midwest dates, with support on most dates from King Parrot. Tickets for all dates are on sale now, except the Chicago show goes on sale Saturday (7/15).

Brooklyn gets a stop on September 1 at The Meadows. All dates are listed below.

Weedeater's latest album is in 2015's Goliathan.

Weedeater -- 2023 Tour Dates

08/05 Albuquerque, NM @ Rock City Fest

08/30 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

08/31 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

09/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Meadows

09/02 Montague, MA @ RPM Fest

09/03 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

09/04 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

09/06 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

09/07 Cave In Rock, IL @ Full Terror Assault Fest

09/08 Champaign, IL @ Loose Cobra (On Sale 07/15)

09/10 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Utility Works @ Slower & Harder Fest

09/11 Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819