Weedeater announce tour w/ The Goddamn Gallows & The Atomic Bitchwax

Stoner metal vets Weedeater were pretty busy on tour throughout 2019, and they're keeping the momentum going by announcing a co-headlining tour with psychobilly/punk band The Goddamn Gallows, with additional support from stoner/psych riffers The Atomic Bitchwax and classic metal revivalists Worshipper on most dates. The tour begins in Asheville in late February, before other dates in Brooklyn, Philly, Boston, Chicago, Austin, Cleveland, Atlanta, Baltimore, New Orleans, and lots more.

The Brooklyn date is with The Atomic Bitchwax, which happens at Elsewhere on March 4 (tickets). Aside from these headlining dates, Weedeater are also playing LA's Psycho Smokeout in April, and Tennessee's Muddy Roots in September. All dates are listed below.