Weedeater expand tour, add dates w/ The Atomic Bitchwax & more

Stoner metal greats Weedeater have just added a second leg to their upcoming U.S. tour. Just announced dates have them out with The Atomic Bitchwax, Joe Buck Yourself, and Rebelmatic, and include stops in Atlanta, Iowa City, St. Louis, Little Rock, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and more. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show happens at East Williamsburg BBQ pit The Arrogant Swine on September 17 (173 Morgan Ave) and tickets are on sale.

The first leg of the tour, which begins August 5 in Greensboro, NC, is with Joe Buck Yourself and Adam Faucett and includes dates in Savannah, Orlando, New Orleans, Mobile, Dallas, Austin, Asheville and more.

WEEDEATER U.S. TOUR DATES

08/05: Greensboro NC @ The Blind Tiger #

08/06: Savannah GA @ El Rocko Lounge #

08/07: Orlando FL @ Wills Pub #

08/08: Tampa FL @ The Orpheum #

08/10: Mobile AL @ Alabama Music Box #

08/11: New Orleans LA @ Santos Bar #

08/12: Lafayette LA @Freetown Boom Boom Room #

08/13: Dallas TX @ Trees #

08/14: Houston TX @ The Secret Group #

08/15: Austin TX @ The Lost Well #

08/16: Oklahoma City OK @ 89th Street - OKC #

08/18: Huntsville AL @ Sidetracks Music Hall #

08/19: Greenville SC @ The Radio Room #

08/20: Asheville NC @ Asheville Music Hall #

09/03: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ^

09/04: Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco ^

09/05: Cookeville, TN @ Muddy Roots Festival ^

09/07: Des Moines, IA @ The Gas Lamp ^

09/08: Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood ^

09/09: Pekin, IL @ Full Terror Assault Festival ***

09/10: St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag ^

09/11: Little Rock, AR @ Mutants of the Monster Festival ^

09/13: Evansville, IN @ The Venue [tickets only available at box office]

09/14: Canton, OH @ The Buzzbin ^

09/16: Boston, MA @ Sonia

09/17: Brooklyn, NY @ The Arrogant Swine ^

09/18: Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie ^

# w/ Joe Buck Yourself and Adam Faucett

^ w/ The Atomic Bitchwax, Joe Buck Yourself, and Rebelmatic

*** Weedeater only, festival date