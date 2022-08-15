Ween announce Beacon Theatre Halloween shows

You can't spell Halloween without Ween, and that's just the kind of thing you might say when announcing that Dean and Gene have revealed they'll be playing special spooky shows at Beacon Theatre on October 31 and November 1. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 AM and you can register for the presale that starts Thursday (8/18) at 10 AM.

Ween just played the South Park 25th Anniversary spectacular shows at Red Rocks with Primus, Trey Parker, Matt Stone (and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson!). They've also got shows in Asheville, NC and Atlanta in September. All dates are listed below.

WEEN - 2022 TOUR DATES

Thu, SEP 15 - Rabbit Rabbit - Asheville, NC

Fri, SEP 16 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

Sat, SEP 17 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

Mon, OCT 31 - Beacon Theatre - NYC

Tue, NOV 01 - Beacon Theatre - NYC