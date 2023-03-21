Ween announce US summer tour (BrooklynVegan presale for NYC)

Ween have just announced a summer tour, which is their most extensive US trek since reforming in 2016. Dates kick off July 28 at L.A.'s Greek Theatre and include CO's Red Rocks, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Chicago, NYC, Providence and more. Gene and Dean also have a few spring dates, including Dallas, Houston and New Orleans. Check out their full tour schedule below.

The NYC show happens September 14 at Rooftop at Pier 17 and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan Presale that runs Thursday, March 23 from 10 AM to 10 PM. Check back Thursday for the presale password.

WEEN - US TOUR 2023

APRIL

25 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

26 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

28 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

29 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

JUNE

29-7/2 – Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival *

JULY

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

29 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

30 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

AUGUST

1 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

3 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

5 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park

SEPTEMBER

8 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Field

9 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed Outdoors

10 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

12 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

14 – New York, NY – Pier 17

15 – Providence, RI – The Strand Ballroom

16 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

* Festival Appearance