Ween announce US summer tour (BrooklynVegan presale for NYC)
Ween have just announced a summer tour, which is their most extensive US trek since reforming in 2016. Dates kick off July 28 at L.A.'s Greek Theatre and include CO's Red Rocks, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Chicago, NYC, Providence and more. Gene and Dean also have a few spring dates, including Dallas, Houston and New Orleans. Check out their full tour schedule below.
The NYC show happens September 14 at Rooftop at Pier 17 and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan Presale that runs Thursday, March 23 from 10 AM to 10 PM. Check back Thursday for the presale password.
WEEN - US TOUR 2023
APRIL
25 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
26 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
28 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
29 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
JUNE
29-7/2 – Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival *
JULY
28 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
29 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
30 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
AUGUST
1 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater
3 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
4 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC
5 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park
SEPTEMBER
8 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Field
9 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed Outdoors
10 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
12 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion
14 – New York, NY – Pier 17
15 – Providence, RI – The Strand Ballroom
16 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
* Festival Appearance