Ween played L.A’s The Wiltern (setlist, video), add Capitol Theatre run to 2022 tour

Ween are back on the road, having just wrapped up West Coast dates over the weekend with a show at L.A.'s Wiltern Theatre where their 38 song set included "The Mollusk," "Voodoo Lady," "Mononucleosis," "PIss Up a Rope," "Roses Are Free," "Spinal Meningitis (Got Me Down)," "You Fucked Up" and lots more. Check out the setlist and a few videos from the show below.

Dean and Gene's schedule for the rest of 2021 includes December shows in Philadelphia and Silver Spring, MD. As for 2022, they've got summer dates in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, and the Pacific Northwest, but well before that Ween will play three nights at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre on February 18-20. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for the Cap shows go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10 AM, and you can get three-night passes starting Wednesday (11/10) at 10 AM.

You can check out the setlist from Ween's 11/6 show at L.A.'s The Wiltern below.

SETLIST: Ween @ The Wiltern 11/6/2021

The Mollusk

Chocolate Town

Cornbread Red

I Don't Want It

Touch My Tooter

Dr. Rock

Transdermal Celebration

Mononucleosis

Your Party

Buckingham Green

How High Can You Fly

I Was Nothing

Piss Up a Rope

Learnin' to Love

Roses Are Free

You Were the Fool

Pumpin' 4 the Man

Exactly Where I'm At

Polka Dot Tail

Koko

Wavin' My Dick in the Wind

The Grobe

The Stallion, Part 1

Did You See Me?

The Stallion, Part 3

The Enabler

(Instant Death cover)

I Got to Put the Hammer Down

The Goin' Gets Tough From the Getgo

The Golden Eel

Spinal Meningitis (Got Me Down)

She's Your Baby

Zoloft

(With Pandy Fackler ending)

Voodoo Lady

I'm Holding You

Encore:

Fiesta

Mister, Would You Please Help My Pony?

Ode to Rene

You Fucked Up

WEEN - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Fri, DEC 10, 2021 - The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

Sat, DEC 11, 2021 - The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

Sun, DEC 12, 2021 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

Fri, FEB 18, 2022 - Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

Sat, FEB 19, 2022 - Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

Sun, FEB 20, 2022 - Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

Fri, JUN 24, 2022 - Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon, CO

Sat, JUN 25, 2022 - Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon, CO

Tue, JUN 28, 2022 - Idaho Botanical Garden - Boise, ID

Wed, JUN 29, 2022 - Big Sky Brewing Co - Missoula, MT

Fri, JUL 1, 2022 - Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA

Sat, JUL 2, 2022 - McMenamins Edgefield - Troutdale, OR