Weezer announce Broadway residency, release new ‘SZNZ: Summer’ EP

Weezer have just released the summer edition of their seasonal EP series SZNZ, and they've also announced a Broadway residency (yes, really). It goes down from September 13-18 at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway). The announcement reads, "Each night’s show will not only correspond with a different season’s EP, but will see the band reaching deep into their catalog to play a unique set of Weezer classics, many of which have not been played in years. A fifth night of shows will be a mix of all the songs from SZNZ and Weezer fan favorites from the previous four nights." Tickets go on sale Friday (6/24) at 10 AM.

All Weezer dates are listed, with a stream of the new EP, below. Weezer also performed one of the new songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live and you can watch that below too.

-

Weezer -- 2022 Tour Dates

June 21, 2022 Antwerp, Belgium @ Antwerps Sportpaleis

June 22, 2022 Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

June 24, 2022 London, United Kingdom @ London Stadium

June 25, 2022 Huddersfield, United Kingdom @ John Smith’s Stadium

June 27, 2022 Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park

June 29, 2022 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Bellahouston Park

July 2, 2022 Paris, France @ Paris La Defense Arena

August 7, 2022 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

Sept 13, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - Spring

Sept 14, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - Summer

Sept 16, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - Autumn

Sept 17, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - Winter

Sept 18, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - SZNZ Encore

Sept 22-25, 2022 Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival