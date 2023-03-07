Weezer, Dinosaur Jr., Joe Russo, more playing new Catskills fest Cave Mountain (BV Presale)

New Catskills, NY music festival Cave Mountain has announced its inaugural edition, happening on September 15 and 16 at Windham Mountain. You can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Wednesday, March 8 at 10 AM ET. Check back here on on Wednesday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10 at 10 AM ET.

Cave Mountain is headlined by Joe Russo's Almost Dead (on Friday) and Weezer (on Saturday), and the lineup also features Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lee Fields, Courtney Marie Andrews, Charlotte Rose Benjamin, Matt Sucich, and Thunderstorm Artis on Friday; and Dinosaur Jr., Albert Hammond Jr., Sheer Mag, Channing Wilson, Elijah Wolf, and The Bones of J.R. Jones on Saturday. See it in full below.

CAVE MOUNTAIN: 2023 LINEUP

FRIDAY

Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Lee Fields

Courtney Marie Andrews

Charlotte Rose Benjamin

Matt Sucich

Thunderstorm Artis

SATURDAY

Weezer

Dinosaur Jr.

Albert Hammond Jr.

Sheer Mag

Channing Wilson

Elijah Wolf

The Bones of J.R. Jones