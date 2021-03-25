Weezer playing ‘OK Human’ in full with an orchestra for livestream

Weezer's new album OK Human is fueled by piano and orchestral arrangements rather than the band's usual rock band setup, so to perform it live, they're bringing in plenty of accompaniment. While they haven't been able to tour supporting the album because of COVID, they've announced a livestream performance, happening on April 16 at 9 PM ET (there are also airtimes on April 17 for viewers in Asia and Australia). They'll be joined by the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles for the performance, which streams from Walt Disney Concert Hall, and they'll be playing OK Human in full for the first time, as well as some other songs from throughout their discography. Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Weezer's second album of 2021, the hard rock, Van Halen-inspired Van Weezer, is due out on May 7, and the band have four more albums, and a movie musical in the works, as well.

Stream OK Human below.

