Weezer preparing 4 more albums & movie musical

Weezer released the orchestral pop OK Human last week, and they have second album planned for 2021 too, the hard rock-inspired Van Weezer, due out May 7. In an new interview with The Forty-Five, Rivers Cuomo said that the band has still more projects in the works. "We’re working on a four-album set right now," Cuomo told The Forty-Five. "I think they’re going to be eight songs a piece. They’re called Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter and together they’re called Weezer Seasons."

Spring is currently set to come out on the first day of spring of next year, March 20, 2022. Stay tuned for more on that.

In addition, Cuomo said he's also been workng on Buddha Superstar, a movie musical, with the Broadway producer behind Green Day's American Idiot. "It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and I can’t believe it’s taken me this long," he said. "I think I just needed somebody else to come along and really encourage me."

Stream OK Human below, and get a Rivers Cuomo Funko Pop in our shop.