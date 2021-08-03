Weezer release cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”

Today (8/3) is James Hetfield's 57th birthday, and Weezer's gift to him is a cover of "Enter Sandman." It's the latest cover to be released from the massive Metallica Black Album tribute album The Metallica Blacklist. Weezer have never shied away from showing off their love of metal or their metal chops, and lately they've become known for their ability to faithfully cover classic songs, so it's no surprise that Weezer were able to tackle this song without straying far at all from the original. Hear it for yourself below.

Previously released covers include J Balvin, OFF!, Jason Isbell, St. Vincent, and more.

Along with the release of The Metallica Blacklist, Metallica are putting out a huge Black Album box set and you can pre-order that here.

Meanwhile, Weezer are currently on The Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and The Interrupters and that tour hits NYC's Citi Field this Wednesday (8/4) (tickets).