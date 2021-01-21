Weezer share song off ‘Pet Sounds’-inspired baroque pop album ‘OK Human’ (out next week)

Weezer are still planning to release their new hard rock-inspired album Van Weezer on May 7 via Atlantic/Crush (delayed due to the pandemic), but first they'll release another album, OK Human, next week (1/29). The title is a nod to Radiohead's OK Computer (which Weezer has done a cover from in the past), but the music finds Rivers Cuomo channelling one of his biggest heroes, Brian Wilson. It's an orchestral baroque pop album in the spirit of Pet Sounds (with arrangements by album producer Jake Sinclair and arranger Rob Mathes), and the first taste is opening track "All My Favorite Songs."

"All my favorite songs are slow and sad," Rivers sings, and if you feel the same, you'll probably like this more than the stadium rock stuff Weezer had been doing lately. As far as current Weezer goes, this is some of their better stuff, and it's nice to hear Rivers sing over these gorgeous string arrangements. Listen and watch the video below.

If tours are happening by then, Weezer are scheduled to do their big 'Hella Mega' stadium tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy this summer. Dates are listed below.

OK Human Tracklist

1. All My Favorite Songs

2. Aloo Gobi

3. Grapes of Wrath

4. Numbers

5. Playing My Piano

6. Mirror Image

7. Screens

8. Bird With A Broken Wing

9. Dead Roses

10. Everything Happens For A Reason

11. Here Comes The Rain

12. La Brea Tar Pits

Weezer / Green Day / Fall Out Boy -- 2021 Tour Dates

7/14/21 Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

7/17/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

7/18/21 San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

7/20/21 San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

7/24/21 Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Park

7/27/21 Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

7/29/21 Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

7/31/21 Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

8/1/21 Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

8/4/21 New York, NY @ Citi Field

8/5/21 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

8/8/21 Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

8/10/21 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

8/13/21 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

8/15/21 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

8/17/21 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

8/19/21 Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

8/20/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

8/23/21 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

8/25/21 Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

--

