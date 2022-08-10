Weezer’s Broadway residency cancelled, Rivers Cuomo says

Back in June, Weezer announced a Broadway residency, set for September at The Broadway Theatre. The band's frontman, Rivers Cuomo, has now shared a message on his Discord server, Mr. River's Neighborhood, saying that the residency is cancelled, Exclaim reports. A screenshot of the message was posted on Reddit; it reads:

I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.) I'm very sorry to be telling you this now after we've already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.

As of Wednesday afternoon (8/10), there has been no official statement from the band confirming the cancellation, and tickets are still currently listed as on sale. Stay tuned.