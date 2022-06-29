Weird Al covers “Peaches” with Presidents of the United States of America’s Chris Ballew

"Weird Al" Yankovic is in the midst of his massive "Ill Advised Vanity Tour," where he's (mostly) performing original songs instead donning crazy costumes and playing his famous parodies. He also performs a different cover in every city that has a local connection, and on Tuesday night (7/28) in Seattle, as he's done in the past, he included a rendition of Presidents of the United States of America's inescapable mid-90's hit "Peaches," Stereogum points out. Just in time for the chorus, he brought out PUSA vocalist and basitarist Chris Ballew to join him, and the two look like they're having a ball jumping and dancing around. Watch below.

Weird Al has a long history with PUSA, turning their hit "Lump" into "Gump" on his 1996 album Bad Hair Day, and you can watch the video for that below.

The "Ill Advised Vanity Tour" wraps up with an NYC show at Carnegie Hall on October 29.