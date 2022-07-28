Weird Al photo book ‘Lights, Camera, Accordion!” announced (check out an exclusive gallery)

"Weird Al" Yankovic has announced Lights, Camera, Accordion!, a new visual retrospective book that will be out November 14 via 1984 Publishing. It features over 300 photographs taken over the last 45 years by Weird Al drummer Jon "Bermuda" Schwartz, including behind-the-scenes shots from Al's many iconic videos, to studio sessions, stage photographs, "tour bus antics," and more. There's also a foreword by Drew Carey and an "Afterword" by Al himself.

"Wow wow! I’ve seen most of these pictures before, but it's so nice to have them all in such good quality and in the same place," says Al. "Just a wonderful package."

"It's been another wonderful trip down memory lane for me, this time in living color,” says Schwartz. “We're currently on a six-month, 125+ date tour and I've been sharing the book's progress with Al and the band, and they're as excited about it as I am! The fans have been very loyal to us for the last 40 years, and I know they'll enjoy this book as much as I've enjoyed putting it together."

You can check out an exclusive gallery of photos from the book, including behind-the-scenes shots from videos for "Fat," "Like a Surgeon," "Amish Paradise," "Gump," "Smells Like Nirvana" and more below.

This is the follow-up to Schwartz's Black & White & Weird All Over, which focused on his use of black-and-white film in the first few years of Yankovic’s career.

In related news, biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story that stars Daniel Radcliffe as Al, now has a release date. It will be out Friday, November 4 via the Roku Channel. Check out the poster and teaser trailer below.

Weird Al's 2022 "Ill Advised Vanity Tour" hits NYC for a sold-out show at Carnegie Hall on October 29.

