Weird Al Yankovic biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe on the way

A new biopic about Weird Al Yankovic is on the way, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Deadline reports. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, produced by Funny or Die and Tango, will stream exclusively on The Roku Channel, and production is expected to begin in early February and Los Angeles. It was written by Yankovic and Eric Appel, who is also directing. The pair previously made a fake trailer for the project in 2010, featuring Aaron Paul as Yankovic.

"When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it,” Appel said, “but I knew that we had to make a movie about it.”

"When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork," Yankovic said. "I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

The description of the film says that it "holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time."