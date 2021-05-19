Welcome to Rockville 2021 lineup: Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, Mastodon, Code Orange, more

Earlier this year, Danny Wimmer Presents issued an update on Welcome to Rockville, saying that it would expand to four days for 2021, November 11-14 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL, a new location. Now the festival has announced its lineup. As originally planned for the cancelled 2020 edition, Metallica headline two nights, Friday and Sunday, playing a different set each night; Nine Inch Nails headline Thursday, and Disturbed Saturday.

The lineup also includes Deftones, Cypress Hill, Stone Temple Pilots, Teenage Wrist and more on Thursday; Rob Zombie, Social Distortion, Pennywise, and more on Friday; The Offspring, Lamb of God, GWAR, and more on Saturday; and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mastodon, Anthrax, Code Orange, Dance Gavin Dance, Fire from the Gods, Alien Weaponry, and more on Sunday. See it in full below.

Tickets to Welcome to Rockville are on sale now, including four-day, single-day, and VIP options.