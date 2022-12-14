Welcome to Rockville 2023 lineup (Tool, Pantera, Slipknot, Deftones, QOTSA, Mars Volta, more)

Danny Wimmer-presented Florida festival Welcome to Rockville has announced its 2023 lineup, happening May 18-21 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Headlining are Slipknot (5/18), Avenged Sevenfold (5/19), the current version of Pantera (5/20), and Tool (5/21).

Welcome to Rockville's 2023 lineup also features Deftones, Incubus, Rob Zombie, Queens of the Stone Age, Puscifer, Trivium, Suicidal Tendencies, Converge, Brutus, Alice Cooper, Knocked Loose, The Bronx, Ho99o9, Kreator, The Mars Volta, Coheed & Cambria, Pennywise, Ghostemane, Deafheaven, Sepultura, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Anti-Flag, Angel Du$t and more. See it by day below.

Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, surviving Pantera bassist Rex Brown recently had to miss shows due to COVID, but he says he'll be ready for their 2023 shows.