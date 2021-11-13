Welcome to Rockville reveal 2022 headliners; Brass Against apologize for peeing on fan

Welcome To Rockville's 2021 edition is underway as we speak, and they've already revealed the 2022 headliners: KISS, Korn, Guns N' Roses, and Foo Fighters. It goes down May 19-22 at the Daytona International Speedway. Tickets are on sale now. Korn also just announced a new album that you can get on limited silver vinyl in our store.

Welcome to Rockville has also been making headlines for a different reason this week; Brass Against -- the brass band who do covers of iconic heavy rock songs and write original material too -- were playing the festival on Thursday (11/11) when singer Sophia Urista mentioned having to pee multiple times during the set, and then got a volunteer from the audience to pee on (while covering Rage Against the Machine's "Wake Up"). A video of the incident has been making the rounds, and if you haven't seen it already, you can watch it below.

Brass Against have now made a statement about it, saying, "We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona." In a since-deleted tweet, they also wrote, "We're truly sorry. Not who we are as a band."

In other Welcome to Rockville news, MetalSucks points out that Corey Taylor acknowledged the Astroworld tragedy on stage during Slipknot's set and asked the crowd to "hold on to the memory of those eight souls that we lost." He said in full:

I’m not gonna bring everything down but I feel like it needs to be said. One of the wonderful things about this genre, about this audience, about this family is that we look out for one another. This is supposed to be a place of celebration, of love and about looking out for one another. And everybody that’s ever been in a fucking mosh pit knows: if somebody goes down, you get ’em right the fuck back up. So I want you all to hold on to the memory of those eight souls that we lost. But I also want you to remember this: no matter what show you go to, if you’ve got eyes, you keep ’em open, you keep ’em focused and you look out for another.

Watch Corey speak about it below.