Wes Anderson curating NYC / online French film series ahead of ‘The French Dispatch’

Wes Anderson's new film The French Dispatch will finally be out on October 22. To celebrate, NYC's The French Institute has gotten the director to curate a series of films that have influenced his own work, titled Wes Anderson's French Connection, which runs September 14–October 26 at FIAF Florence Gould Hall as well as online.

Films include Antoine and Antoinette, Truffaut's The Man Who Loved Women, Diane Kurys' 1977 coming of age film Peppermint Soda, plus From Mayerling to Sarajevo, Kings and Queen, Get Out Your Handkerchiefs, and Max and the Junkmen.

Tickets are on sale (it's free for FIAF members) and you can watch a trailer for Wes Anderson's French Connection, narrated by Wes, below.

The French Dispatch features a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine (based on The New Yorker), published in a fictional 20th-century French city, and stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson. You can watch the trailer, a "table setting" behind the scenes short featuring Anderson and the cast, as well as a clip from the film with McDormand and Chalamet, below.

Wes is already working on his next film, which will be set in Spain and stars Swinton and Murray.