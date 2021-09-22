Wes Anderson directed Jarvis Cocker’s animated “Aline” video from ‘The French Dispatch’

The soundtrack to Wes Anderson's new film The French Dispatch features a cover of '60s French pop song "Aline" performed by Jarvis Cocker (under the guise of fictitious singer Tip-Top). Wes has also directed an animated video for the song which features Cocker galavanting all over Paris as the cast of the film is introduced. Featuring illustrations by Javi Aznarez, the "Aline" video is unsurprisingly whimsical but also a delight, loaded with great little details for Anderson fanatics. You can watch below.

Jarvis Cocker, as Tip-Top, has recorded an entire album of French pop covers as a companion piece to the film and that will be out October 22, the same day as the film and its soundtrack.