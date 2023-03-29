Wes Anderson shares trailer for new film ‘Asteroid City’

Wes Anderson's 11th film, Asteroid City, will be in theaters starting June 16. It "takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955," and here's the synopsis: "The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events."

The film mixes elements of sci-fi and westerns and as usual has an insane cast, including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum.

The trailer for Asteroid City is out now and shows of Anderson's signature, impeccably composed shots which here feel especially sun-baked -- It was shot in Spain in 2021 -- as well as his whimsical dry wit. It was co-written with Roman Coppola and music is once again by composer Alexandre Desplat. Watch the trailer, and check out the poster, below.