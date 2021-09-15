Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Soundtrack announced (stream 2 tracks)
Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch is out in theaters on October 22 and, like all his films, it's full of interesting song choices and there's harpsichord in the score. You may already know about the companion album by Jarvis Cocker where he covers '60s French pop classics, but there's a proper soundtrack coming out as well.
The French Dispatch soundtrack, a double album, includes selections from Alexandre Desplat's playful score (featuring piano solos by Jean-Yves Thibaudet) as well as selections from Grace Jones, Gus Viseur, Ennio Morricone, Mario Nascimbene, Chantal Goya, Georges Delerue, and more. It's also got Jarvis' cover of Christophe's "Aline" which you may have heard in the film's trailer (or here). You can listen to that and Desplat's "Obituary," below.
You can pre-order The French Dispatch soundtrack, which comes in a lovely gatefold sleeve illustrated by Wes' brother, Eric Chase Anderson, here and check out the full tracklist below.
THE FRENCH DISPATCH (ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK) CD Tracklist:
1. Obituary – Alexandre Desplat
2. After You've Gone (from Sadie McKee) – Gene Austin with Candy and Coco
3. Simone, Naked, Cell Block-J Hobby Room – Alexandre Desplat
4. Fiasco – Gus Viseur
5. Moses Rosenthaler – Alexandre Desplat
6. I've Seen That Face Before (Libertango) – Grace Jones
7. Mouthwash de Menthe – Alexandre Desplat
8. Sonata For Mandolin and Guitar A-Dur, K.331 Andante Grazioso con Variation VI. Variation 5 - Adagio – Boris Björn Bagger and Detlef Tewes
9. Cadazio Uncles and Nephew Gallery – Alexandre Desplat
10. Inseguimento al Taxi (The Chase) (from Scent of Mystery)– Mario Nascimbene
11. The Berensen Lectures at the Clampette Collection – Alexandre Desplat
12. L'Ultima Volta (from I Malamondo)– Ennio Morricone
13. Tu m’as trop menti – Chantal Goya
14. J'en déduis que je t'aime – Charles Aznavour
15. Fugue No.2 in C minor (The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2, BWV 871)– The Swingle Singers
16. Adagio (from Comptes à rebours)– Georges Delerue
17. Police Cooking – Alexandre Desplat
18. The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner – Alexandre Desplat
19. Kidnappers Lair – Alexandre Desplat
20. A Multi-Pronged Battle Plan – Alexandre Desplat
21. Blackbird Pie – Alexandre Desplat
22. Commandos, Guerillas, Snipers, Climbers and the Jeroboam – Alexandre Desplat
23. Animated Car Chase – Alexandre Desplat
24. Lt. Nescaffier (Seeking Something Missing...) – Alexandre Desplat
25. Aline – Jarvis Cocker
