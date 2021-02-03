Wes Borland blasts Marilyn Manson: “he is a bad fucking guy.”

Among other gigs, Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland played with Marilyn Manson from August of 2008 to May of 2009. Now, as Metal Sucks points out, he's spoken out against Manson, who was accused of abuse by Evan Rachel Wood and multiple other women earlier this week. Speaking on the Twitch channel Space Zebra, Borland paused the conversation to talk about Manson, calling him "not a great guy," "a bad fucking guy," and saying "every single thing that people have said about him is fucking true."

"I was in the band for nine months," Borland said. "He’s not a great guy. Every single thing that people have said about him is fucking true. So relax about the allegations towards the women... like when people say [bad things about] these women that are coming after him right now… fuck off, they are speaking the truth."

"I’m sorry to everyone on this podcast right now who doesn’t like this," he continued. "But that guy, he’s amazingly talented, but he’s fucked up and he needs to be put in check and he needs to get sober and he needs to come to terms with his demons. He is a bad fucking guy."

"I was there when he was with Evan Rachel Wood," Borland continued, "I was at his house, it’s not fucking cool. That’s all I’m gonna say about it. If anyone is coming after these girls and going like, ‘You blah blah blah, this and that,’ fuck you, that’s all I’m gonna say. Sorry to take this to a dark place, but that guy is canceled, goodbye, don’t let the door hit you on the way out."

After some more conversation, Borland said, "He tried to choke me out on stage and I flipped him over and knocked the breath out of him. He’s not a great guy. Goodbye. My apologies. I was the biggest fan and [now] I am not."

You can watch the whole conversation on Twitch, starting around 52:47.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Love Bailey recently spoke to The Daily Beast about her own experience with Manson, saying that he'd held a gun to her head.

Explaining that she'd arrived at Manson's home to be a stylist for a photoshoot for him and an actress in 2011, Bailey told The Daily Beast that the actress had seemed disoriented, making Bailey think she'd been drugged. "I had to crawl over stained sheets to get to her and as I did so [Manson] put a big Glock to my forehead,” Bailey told The Daily Beast.

"I remember thinking, oh my god, am I going to die?," Bailey continued. "I felt powerless, I felt stunned and I was shocked. I was in this state where I was asking myself, isn’t he too famous to kill me? I remember all these thoughts flashing through my head, and here I was, this young 20-year-old stylist just trying to get the job done and I was met with a Glock."

Bailey told The Daily Beast that Manson then pulled the trigger, laughed, and said "I don’t like faggots." As a trans person, she thought the episode was meant to “scare me into submission, so I wouldn’t talk," and she says she left soon after.

Manson's ex-finace Rose McGowan has also spoken out in support of Wood, and Manson has been dropped by his agency and record label, and removed from American Gods and Creepshow.

Manson has denied the allegations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality."