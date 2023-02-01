Westerman announces new LP ‘An Inbuilt Fault,’ shares “CSI: Petralona”

London-born, Greece-based artist Westerman has announced his sophomore album, An Inbuilt Fault, due out on May 5 via Partisan Records (pre-order). The album announcement comes with single "CSI: Petralona," which was co-produced by Westerman and Big Thief's James Krivchenia. The song rocks gently with acoustic guitar at the fore, plus thumping, syncopated drums and brief synth interludes. Westerman says, "I had the riff for the song and left it lying around with a bunch of other bits and pieces. A friend told me that Tom Waits has this image of having a musical junk drawer of old parts that you haven’t found anything to do with. It came from there. I went to Greece for a month to scope out if I wanted to move here, and a friend encouraged me to write about this strange day I had there. The lyrics were immediate. It's presented on the album as it was first written. It's the most autobiographical song on the record." Listen below.

An Inbuilt Fault is a followup to Westerman's 2020 debut Your Hero Is Not Dead, and it includes previously-released single "Idol; RE-run." Check out the full tracklist and album art below.

Westerman has a tour coming up in May, his first North American trek in four years. Tickets are available now.

Westerman's tour comes to NYC on May 23 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates below.

Westerman - An Inbuilt Fault loading...

An Inbuilt Fault Tracklisting

1. Give

2. Idol; RE-run

3. I, Catullus

4. CSI Petralona

5. Help Didn't Help At All

6. A Lens Turning

7. Take

8. An Inbuilt Fault

9. Pilot Was A Dancer

Westerman 2023 tour loading...

Westerman -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/6 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

5/7 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

5/9 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

5/10 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

5/14 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

5/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

5/17 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

5/19 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

5/20 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

5/21 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

5/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA @Johnny Brenda's

5/26 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

5/27 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle - Back Room

5/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

5/30 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub

5/31 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

6/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

6/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room