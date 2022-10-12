Westerman shares new song “Idol; RE-run” & announces 2023 tour

UK singer-songwriter Westerman is back with his first new music in two years. Pretty, percussive and expansive, "Idol; RE-Run" is the first of what he calls "a larger batch of songs," co-produced with Big Thief's James Krivchenia and featuring Krivchenia, Mikel Patrick Avery and Booker Stardrum on drums, Ben Reed on bass, Luke Temple on synth, Mat Davidson on piano, and Robin Eubanks on the trombone.

"The lyrics to the song were written around the same time as the storming of the Capitol," he says. "The compulsion towards the pedestal is strong. The need to scapegoat and revere without logic. Our populists actively celebrate their being people who don’t know anything other or better than anyone else, yet these spectres with their failings conduct our anger and resentment as if they were gods. They are nothing more than the shadow of something else, the face fronting a need to be loved or revered present in everyone. And there will always be another face to front."

Listen to "Idol; RE-Run" below, and stay tuned for more.

Westerman has also announced 2023 North American tour dates, beginning May 6 in San Diego, wrapping up June 3 in Los Angeles and hitting most major cities in between. The NYC show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 23. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.

WESTERMAN - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

10/12 - Faenza, IT @ Clandestino Faenza

10/13 - Milan, IT @ Germi-Luuogo di Contaminazione

10/15 - Budapest, HU @ Isolation Budapest

10/24 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

10/25 - Manchester, UK @ Yes

10/26 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

10/28 - London, UK @ Union Chapel

5/6 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

5/7 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

5/9 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

5/10 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

5/14 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

5/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

5/17 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

5/19 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

5/20 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

5/21 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

5/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA @Johnny Brenda's

5/26 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

5/27 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle - Back Room

5/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

5/30 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub

5/31 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

6/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

6/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room