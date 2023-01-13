Westside Gunn cancels European tour at last minute: “I can’t give u money back I NEVER got paid”

Westside Gunn was scheduled to start a European tour in Amsterdam tonight (1/13), but he's cancelled the dates at the last minute, as Stereogum points out. The Griselda leader posted a message on social media, saying "It was nothing more I wanted to do than to start seeing my supporters around the world, it’s def still a dream and I’m gonna work on it immed to still make it happen but unfortunately this time things weren’t handled right and that’s too far for me to be gone."

Gunn, who says he's "down 50k of my own money," also says he won't be able to provide ticketholders with refunds. "I haven’t even been giving deposits so don’t even think I took y’all money," he writes, "ppl out of $40 I’m out 50,000 I spent just on plane tickets!!!"

"I promise u I’ll make it up," he continues, "but again ti all my supporters I love y’all and if u spent that ticket price your blessings will come back 10fold just know if u don’t get your money back I don’t have it. and again I REPEAT I can’t give u money back I NEVER got paid"

Read Westside Gunn's message in full below.

UPDATE:

Asked how refunds for the show would work by a ticketholder, Dublin venue The Sugar Club wrote, "We're currently awaiting an official update from Westside Gunn's agent on the status of the tour, but we will of course process refunds for all tickets purchased as soon as we have more information. We hope to resolve this by the end of the day."

WESTSIDE GUNN ON TOUR CANCELLATION: