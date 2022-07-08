Westside Gunn drops new mixtape ‘Peace Fly God’ (listen)

Buffalo rap icon Westside Gunn has dropped Peace Fly God via Griselda, his first release since 2021's Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely Adolf double album. Like his 2020 project Pray For Paris, Peace Fly God was recorded in 48 hours following Paris Fashion Week.

Peace Fly God precedes the anticipated release of Michelle Records later this year, and it features appearances from Stove God Cooks and Estee Nack, with production by Madlib, Daringer, Conductor Williams, and Don Carrera. The mixtape consists of ten meditative and sample-heavy tracks, anchored particularly by the eight-minute long "Jesus Crack." Listen to the song, see the artwork, and read the full track list below.

Westside Gunn 'Peace Fly God' loading...

Peace Fly God Tracklisting

Peace Flygod [Prod Don Carrera]

Jesus Crack [Prod Don Carrera]

Ritz Barlton [Prod Don Carrera]

Big Ass Bracelet [Prod Don Carrera]

Bobby Rhude [Prod by Don Carrera]

Derrick Boleman [Prod by Madlib]

Horses On Sunset [Prod by Madlib]

Open Praise [Prod by Madlib}

Danhausen [Prod Conductor Williams]

Flip V Phil [Prod Daringer]