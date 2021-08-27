Westside Gunn releases ‘#HWH8: Sincerely Adolf’ Vol 1. ft. Jadakiss, Stove God Cooks, Mach-Hommy, more

The extremely prolific Griselda leader Westside Gunn will conclude his Hitler Wears Hermes series with #HWH8: Sincerely Adolf, a double album that's split into two volumes. The 13-song, 40-minute Vol. 1 is out now, and it's stacked with awesome guest verse from rappers within Gunn's inner circle, including Stove God Cooks (on four songs), Jadakiss, Mach-Hommy, Conway The Machine, Benny the Butcher, Boldy James, Rome Streetz, Lil Wayne, and A.A. Rashid, with production from Conductor Williams, Camouflage Monk, and Denny Laflare.

Stream Vol. 1 below. The second installment will be released on September 3 via Griselda/EMPIRE, one day before Griselda play Made In America in Philly.

Tracklist

Murder In Max Fields Intro

Blessed Times Feat A.A. Rashid (prod by Conductor Williams)

Mariota Feat Stove God Cooks (prod by Conductor Williams)

Vogue Cover Feat Stove God Cooks (prod by Denny Laflare)

Margiela Split Toes Feat Mach-Hommy (prod by Camouflage Monk)

Draymond Feat Stove God Cooks (prod by Denny Laflare)

Peri Peri Feat Rome Streetz (prod by Denny Laflare)

Right Now Feat Jadakiss & Stove God Cooks (prod by Denny Laflare)

Westheimer Feat Boldy James & Sauce Walka (prod by Denny Laflare)

Bash Money Feat Lil Wayne (prod by Denny Laflare)

Clair’s Back Feat Benny The Butcher & Conway The Machine (prod by Camouflage Monk)

Spoonz Feat Conway The Machine (prod by Conductor Williams)

716 Mile Feat Boldy James (prod by Camouflage Monk)