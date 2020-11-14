Westside Gunn says he’s off Shady Records

Westside Gunn released his first album for Shady Records (Who Made the Sunshine) in October (following Griselda releasing their crew album WWCD on Shady in 2019), and he just revealed on Joe Budden's podcast that he already parted ways with the label. "I'm off Shady. I'm actually a free agent," he said around the 2:04:30 mark. "It feels great." In a tweet, Gunn added, "I want to thank the Shady staff for believing in me early S/O to [Mike Herard] it was a journey & a great learning experience and to Big [Paul Rosenberg] he's a man of his word much XO."

They also asked Gunn about his recent tweet where he said he's overqualified to run Def Jam, and Gunn talked about rather than working with other labels, he'd rather grow Griselda to be like Def Jam was for him growing up.

WSG's half brother and Griselda label/groupmate Conway is still scheduled to release his next album God Don't Make Mistakes on Shady.

This news follows Westside Gunn laughing off Eminem's lack of promotion for Who Made the Sunshine. For more background, HotNewHipHop recently published Westside Gunn's Griselda & Eminem's Shady Records: A Complete History.