Westside Gunn taps Run The Jewels, Black Star, A$AP Rocky & more for surprise mixtape ‘Ten’

Westside Gunn has surprise-released Ten, the tenth and final installment in his Hitler Wears Hermes mixtape series. He didn't put "Hitler" in the title of this one -- maybe because it comes out amidst Kanye West's anti-semitism controversy and the news that Kanye wanted to name his 2018 album "Hitler" before changing it to "Ye" -- but DJ Drama does refer to it as "Hitler Wears Hermes 10" when he introduces the song "FlyGod Jr." "The last double-album was going to be the final one, but it felt weird leaving off at nine and not Ten," WSG said. "I had to celebrate this series which has meant so much to fans. Everything I do sounds nothing like the last thing I did. That’s the creative in me, and I’m always going to push the culture forward. I’m ending this on a really special note with Ten."

He also loaded this one with amazing guests; Run The Jewels, Black Star, A$AP Rocky, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Busta Rhymes, Rome Streetz, and more all appear. Stove Good Cooks is on six of the 12 songs. The last song ("Red Death") is a 10-minute Griselda posse cut with Rome Streetz, Stove God, Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine, Armani Caesar, and more. Needless to say, there's a lot of cool stuff on here and you can stream it below.

