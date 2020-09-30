Westside Gunn’s new album out this week, will feature Slick Rick, Black Thought, Jadakiss, more

Westside Gunn was originally going to release Who Made The Sunshine (his third album of 2020 and Shady Records debut) in August, but it was delayed after DJ Shay's untimely death. Now it has a release date of this Friday (10/2), and Gunn has shared the tracklist which is stacked with awesome guests: the entire Griselda crew (Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Armani Caesar and Boldy James), plus Slick Rick, Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Smoke DZA, A.A Rashid, Stove God Cooks, Flee Lord, Estee Nack, ElCamino, and Keisha Plum.

Producers include Daringer, Beat Butcher, Alchemist, Just Blaze, and Conductor Williams. Full tracklist below.

Earlier this month, Conway and Armani Caesar released new albums too.

For more, read Freddie Gibbs, Griselda, Boldy James, Alchemist & the new-old sound of rap in 2020.

Westside Gunn has also released a 10-minute documentary about the upcoming album. "Set to the backdrop of Alabama, where he lived for three years while he was on the run before getting locked up, his mother, Connie, provides insight into his past, he presents her with a new car and more," the description reads. Watch:

Tracklist

1. Sunshine Intro (ft. A.A. Rashid) prod by Daringer & Beat Butcha

2. The Butcher and The Blade (ft. Benny The Butcher & Conway The Machine) prod by Daringer & Beat Butcha

3. Ishkabibble's (ft. Black Thought) prod by Daringer & Beat Butcha

4. All Praises (ft. Boldy James & Jadakiss) prod by Alchemist

5. Big Basha's prod by Daringer & Beat Butcha

6. Liz Loves Luger (ft. Armani Caesar) prod by Alchemist

7. Ocean Prime (ft. Slick Rick & Busta Rhymes) prod by Daringer & Beat Butcha

8. Lessie (ft. Keisha Plum) prod by Daringer & Beat Butcha

9. Frank Murphy (ft. Stove God Cooks, Flee Lord, Estee Nack, ElCamino & Smoke DZA) prod by Conductor Williams

10. Goodnight (ft. Slick Rick) prod by Daringer & Beat Butcha

11. 98 Sabers (ft. Armani Caesar, Conway The Machine & Benny The Butcher) prod by Just Blaze

