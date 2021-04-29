Westville Music Bowl opening in New Haven, CT w/ Dinosaur Jr., Gov’t Mule, Joe Russo, more

A new outdoor music venue opens in Connecticut tomorrow (Friday, April 30). New Haven's Westville Music Bowl, formerly the Connecticut Tennis Center, was originally scheduled to open in May of 2020, but that was pushed back because of COVID. Now Gov't Mule will play the venue's first show, to a limited capacity, socially distanced crowd. Tickets are on sale now. They also play two additional nights, May 1 (tickets) and May 2, which is with Ann Wilson of Heart. (tickets).

"In normal times it would be incredibly exciting,” Mayor Justin Elicker told New Haven Register. "In pandemic times, it’s even more so because of our slow walk towards reopening and revitalizing the economy. The venue is particularly good for insuring the safety of participants because it’s outdoors and they’re not filling it to full capacity."

The 13,000-seat stadium will only admit 2,000 attendees for Friday's show, and tickets have been sold in "pods." The ticket page reads, "This is a socially distanced LIVE event with seating in groups of 2 or 4 only. Floor seats are sold exclusively in pods of 4 (2 in front+2 behind); you must purchase the entire pod. Social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced for the safety of fans, staff, and artists."

The venue's schedule for the season also includes shows from Umphrey's McGee, Twiddle, Greensky Bluegrass, Dinosaur Jr., Joe Russo's Almost Dead, The Disco Biscuits, Lake Street Dive, Goose, and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. See the full list of shows so far below.

WESTVILLE MUSIC BOWL: 2021 SCHEDULE

4/30/2021 Gov't Mule

5/1/2021 Gov't Mule

5/2/2021 Gov't Mule with Ann Wilson

5/7/2021 Umphrey's McGee

5/8/2021 Umphrey's McGee

5/15/2021 Twiddle

5/21/2021 Greensky Bluegrass

5/22/2021 Greensky Bluegrass

5/23/2021 Dinosaur Jr.

5/28/2021 Joe Russo's Almost Dead

5/29/2021 Joe Russo's Almost Dead

5/30/2021 Joe Russo's Almost Dead

6/4/2021 The Disco Biscuits

6/5/2021 The Disco Biscuits

6/10/2021 Lake Street Dive

6/11/2021 Lake Street Dive

6/12/2021 Goose

6/13/2021 Goose

6/18/2021 Joe Russo's Almost Dead

6/19/2021 Joe Russo's Almost Dead

6/20/2021 Joe Russo's Almost Dead

6/26/2021 Pigeons Playing Ping Pong