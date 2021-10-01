Wet Leg add 2nd NYC date to first run of US shows

photo via Wet Leg's Facebook

Wet Leg recently announced their first US shows, happening in NYC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco this December. The NYC date, happening on December 9 at Baby's All Right, quickly sold out after going on sale today, so a second Brooklyn date has been added the day before, on December 8 at Union Pool. Tickets are on sale now.

Wet Leg also recently shared a new single, "Wet Dream," which you can watch the video for below. You can also order their debut single, "Chaise Longue," as a 7" single HERE.

WET LEG: 2021 US TOUR
Wed, DEC 8 Union Pool New York, NY
Thu, DEC 9 Baby's All Right Brooklyn, NY
Tue, DEC 14 The Moroccan Lounge Los Angeles, CA
Wed, DEC 15 Rickshaw Stop San Francisco, CA

