Wet Leg add more US shows in December, including 4 in NYC

Despite recently cancelling a few shows to allow the band to get a little rest, Wet Leg have just added more US dates to their nonstop 2022 tour schedule supporting their terrific debut album. Those happen in December, and include four new and rather intimate NYC shows: Webster Hall on December 13, Elsewhere on December 14, Bowery Ballroom on December 15, and Music Hall of Williamsburg on December 16. Those come right at the one-year anniversary of their initial NYC blitzkrieg. They've also got December dates in Nashville, Harrisburg, Louisville, Saint Louis, and Kansas City. Check out their very busy tour schedule below.

Tickets for the four NYC shows go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10 AM with various presales starting beforehand.

Wet Leg were just in NYC this past weekend, opening for Florence + The Machine at Madison Square Garden and playing Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now festival. They've got 2023 dates, too, including opening for Harry Styles at London's Wembley Stadium in June. All dates are listed below.

PIck up Wet Leg's debut on vinyl in the BV shop.

Meanwhile, Wet Leg say their second album is done. “It’s in the bag,” Hester Chambers told Absolute Radio back in June. “Bish bash bosh.” Rhian Teasdale added: “[We’ve] completed it. All done.” So don't expect things to slow down for them anytime soon.

WET LEG - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

tue, oct 4 - lunario - ciudad de méxico, mexico

thu, oct 6 - climate pledge arena - seattle, wa

fri, oct 7 - mcdonald theatre - eugene, or

sun, oct 9 - shoreline amphitheatre - mountain view, ca

wed, oct 12 - cal coast credit union amphitheater - san diego, ca

fri, oct 14 - austin city limits music festival 2022 - austin, tx

sat, oct 15 - hollywood, ca - los angeles, ca

sun, oct 23 - strom - munich, germany

tue, oct 25 - magazzini generali - milan, italy

wed, oct 26 - mascotte - zurich, switzerland

thu, oct 27 - laiterie - strasbourg, france

sat, oct 29 - mojo club - hamburg, germany

mon, oct 31 - parkteatret scene - oslo, norway

tue, nov 1 - debaser hornstulls strand - stockholm, sweden

wed, nov 2 - vega - musikkens hus, lille vega - copenhagen, denmark

fri, nov 4 - trix - antwerpen, belgium

sat, nov 5 - vera - groningen, netherlands

sun, nov 6 - astra kulturhaus - berlin, germany

mon, nov 7 - kantine - cologne, germany

wed, nov 9 - elysee montmartre - paris, france

thu, nov 10 - rockhal - esch-sur-alzette, luxembourg

fri, nov 11 - paradiso noord - amsterdam, netherlands

sun, nov 13 - uea lcr norwich - norwich, united kingdom

mon, nov 14 - o2 academy bristol - bristol, united kingdom

tue, nov 15 - o2 academy liverpool - liverpool, united kingdom

thu, nov 17 - swg3 - glasgow, united kingdom

fri, nov 18 - leeds beckett students' union - leeds, united kingdom

sat, nov 19 - o2 ritz manchester - manchester, united kingdom

mon, nov 21 - o2 institute - birmingham, united kingdom

wed, nov 23 - o2 forum kentish town - london, united kingdom

thu, nov 24 - o2 forum kentish town - london, united kingdom

fri, nov 25 - rock city - nottingham, united kingdom

sun, nov 27 - limelight - belfast, united kingdom

mon, nov 28 - the academy, middle abbey street - dublin, ireland

thu, dec 1 - brooklyn bowl nashville - nashville, tn

fri, dec 2 - xl live - harrisburg, pa

sun, dec 4 - headliners music hall - louisville, ky

mon, dec 5 - delmar hall - saint louis, mo

tue, dec 6 - the truman - kansas city, mo

tue, dec 13 - alt 92.3 presents: webster hall - new york, ny

wed, dec 14 - elsewhere - brooklyn, ny

thu, dec 15 - bowery ballroom - new york, ny

fri, dec 16 - wfuv presents: music hall of williamsburg - brooklyn, ny

mon, feb 13, 2023 - club quattro nagoya - nagoya, japan

tue, feb 14, 2023 - umeda club quattro - osaka, japan

wed, feb 15, 2023 - duo music exchange - shibuya city, japan - tickets & more

ローソンチケット - sat, may 13, 2023 - horsens, denmark - horsens, denmark

wed, may 17, 2023 - munich, germany - münchen, germany

mon, may 22, 2023 - coventry, uk - coventry, united kingdom

tue, may 23, 2023 - coventry building society arena - coventry, united kingdom

fri, may 26, 2023 - edinburgh, uk - edinburgh, united kingdom

sat, may 27, 2023 - bt murrayfield stadium - edinburgh, united kingdom

thu, jun 1, 2023 - paris, france - paris, france

mon, jun 5, 2023 - amsterdam, holland - amsterdam, netherlands

sat, jun 10, 2023 - slane, ireland - slane, ireland

tue, jun 13, 2023 - london, uk - london, united kingdom

wed, jun 14, 2023 - london, uk - london, united kingdom

fri, jun 16, 2023 - wembley stadium - london, united kingdom

sat, jun 17, 2023 - wembley stadium - london, united kingdom

tue, jun 20, 2023 - cardiff, uk - cardiff, united kingdom

wed, jun 21, 2023 - principality stadium - cardiff, united kingdom

sat, jun 24, 2023 - werchter, belgium - tremelo, belgium

tue, jun 27, 2023 - dusseldorf, germany - dusseldorf, germany

sun, jul 2, 2023 - warsaw, poland - warsaw, poland

wed, jul 5, 2023 - frankfurt, germany - frankfurt am main, germany

sat, jul 8, 2023 - vienna, austria - wien, austria

wed, jul 12, 2023 - barcelona, spain - barcelona, spain

fri, jul 14, 2023 - madrid, spain - valdefuentes, spain

tue, jul 18, 2023 - lisbon, portugal - oeiras, portugal

sat, jul 22, 2023 - reggio, italy - reggio emilia, italy