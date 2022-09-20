Wet Leg add more US shows in December, including 4 in NYC
Despite recently cancelling a few shows to allow the band to get a little rest, Wet Leg have just added more US dates to their nonstop 2022 tour schedule supporting their terrific debut album. Those happen in December, and include four new and rather intimate NYC shows: Webster Hall on December 13, Elsewhere on December 14, Bowery Ballroom on December 15, and Music Hall of Williamsburg on December 16. Those come right at the one-year anniversary of their initial NYC blitzkrieg. They've also got December dates in Nashville, Harrisburg, Louisville, Saint Louis, and Kansas City. Check out their very busy tour schedule below.
Tickets for the four NYC shows go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10 AM with various presales starting beforehand.
Wet Leg were just in NYC this past weekend, opening for Florence + The Machine at Madison Square Garden and playing Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now festival. They've got 2023 dates, too, including opening for Harry Styles at London's Wembley Stadium in June. All dates are listed below.
PIck up Wet Leg's debut on vinyl in the BV shop.
Meanwhile, Wet Leg say their second album is done. “It’s in the bag,” Hester Chambers told Absolute Radio back in June. “Bish bash bosh.” Rhian Teasdale added: “[We’ve] completed it. All done.” So don't expect things to slow down for them anytime soon.
WET LEG - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES
tue, oct 4 - lunario - ciudad de méxico, mexico
thu, oct 6 - climate pledge arena - seattle, wa
fri, oct 7 - mcdonald theatre - eugene, or
sun, oct 9 - shoreline amphitheatre - mountain view, ca
wed, oct 12 - cal coast credit union amphitheater - san diego, ca
fri, oct 14 - austin city limits music festival 2022 - austin, tx
sat, oct 15 - hollywood, ca - los angeles, ca
sun, oct 23 - strom - munich, germany
tue, oct 25 - magazzini generali - milan, italy
wed, oct 26 - mascotte - zurich, switzerland
thu, oct 27 - laiterie - strasbourg, france
sat, oct 29 - mojo club - hamburg, germany
mon, oct 31 - parkteatret scene - oslo, norway
tue, nov 1 - debaser hornstulls strand - stockholm, sweden
wed, nov 2 - vega - musikkens hus, lille vega - copenhagen, denmark
fri, nov 4 - trix - antwerpen, belgium
sat, nov 5 - vera - groningen, netherlands
sun, nov 6 - astra kulturhaus - berlin, germany
mon, nov 7 - kantine - cologne, germany
wed, nov 9 - elysee montmartre - paris, france
thu, nov 10 - rockhal - esch-sur-alzette, luxembourg
fri, nov 11 - paradiso noord - amsterdam, netherlands
sun, nov 13 - uea lcr norwich - norwich, united kingdom
mon, nov 14 - o2 academy bristol - bristol, united kingdom
tue, nov 15 - o2 academy liverpool - liverpool, united kingdom
thu, nov 17 - swg3 - glasgow, united kingdom
fri, nov 18 - leeds beckett students' union - leeds, united kingdom
sat, nov 19 - o2 ritz manchester - manchester, united kingdom
mon, nov 21 - o2 institute - birmingham, united kingdom
wed, nov 23 - o2 forum kentish town - london, united kingdom
thu, nov 24 - o2 forum kentish town - london, united kingdom
fri, nov 25 - rock city - nottingham, united kingdom
sun, nov 27 - limelight - belfast, united kingdom
mon, nov 28 - the academy, middle abbey street - dublin, ireland
thu, dec 1 - brooklyn bowl nashville - nashville, tn
fri, dec 2 - xl live - harrisburg, pa
sun, dec 4 - headliners music hall - louisville, ky
mon, dec 5 - delmar hall - saint louis, mo
tue, dec 6 - the truman - kansas city, mo
tue, dec 13 - alt 92.3 presents: webster hall - new york, ny
wed, dec 14 - elsewhere - brooklyn, ny
thu, dec 15 - bowery ballroom - new york, ny
fri, dec 16 - wfuv presents: music hall of williamsburg - brooklyn, ny
mon, feb 13, 2023 - club quattro nagoya - nagoya, japan
tue, feb 14, 2023 - umeda club quattro - osaka, japan
wed, feb 15, 2023 - duo music exchange - shibuya city, japan - tickets & more
ローソンチケット - sat, may 13, 2023 - horsens, denmark - horsens, denmark
wed, may 17, 2023 - munich, germany - münchen, germany
mon, may 22, 2023 - coventry, uk - coventry, united kingdom
tue, may 23, 2023 - coventry building society arena - coventry, united kingdom
fri, may 26, 2023 - edinburgh, uk - edinburgh, united kingdom
sat, may 27, 2023 - bt murrayfield stadium - edinburgh, united kingdom
thu, jun 1, 2023 - paris, france - paris, france
mon, jun 5, 2023 - amsterdam, holland - amsterdam, netherlands
sat, jun 10, 2023 - slane, ireland - slane, ireland
tue, jun 13, 2023 - london, uk - london, united kingdom
wed, jun 14, 2023 - london, uk - london, united kingdom
fri, jun 16, 2023 - wembley stadium - london, united kingdom
sat, jun 17, 2023 - wembley stadium - london, united kingdom
tue, jun 20, 2023 - cardiff, uk - cardiff, united kingdom
wed, jun 21, 2023 - principality stadium - cardiff, united kingdom
sat, jun 24, 2023 - werchter, belgium - tremelo, belgium
tue, jun 27, 2023 - dusseldorf, germany - dusseldorf, germany
sun, jul 2, 2023 - warsaw, poland - warsaw, poland
wed, jul 5, 2023 - frankfurt, germany - frankfurt am main, germany
sat, jul 8, 2023 - vienna, austria - wien, austria
wed, jul 12, 2023 - barcelona, spain - barcelona, spain
fri, jul 14, 2023 - madrid, spain - valdefuentes, spain
tue, jul 18, 2023 - lisbon, portugal - oeiras, portugal
sat, jul 22, 2023 - reggio, italy - reggio emilia, italy