Wet Leg add third NYC show in December

UK duo Wet Leg are coming to the U.S. in December for their first shows here, including sold out shows at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right and Union Pool. For those who missed out on tickets, they've just added a third show here, playing Mercury Lounge on December 7 which is now their first U.S. show. Tickets for that go on sale Friday, October 8 at 10 AM.

After NYC, Wet Leg head to Los Angeles and San Francisco. All dates are listed below.

We talked to Wet Leg's Rhian Teasdale about the inspirations behind the band's two singles, "Chaise Longue" and "Wet Dream," and you can read that here.

You can also preorder "Chaise Longue" on 7" in the BV shop.

WET LEG: 2021 US TOUR

Tue, DEC 7 Mercury Lounge, NYC

Wed, DEC 8 Union Pool New York, NY

Thu, DEC 9 Baby's All Right Brooklyn, NY

Tue, DEC 14 The Moroccan Lounge Los Angeles, CA

Wed, DEC 15 Rickshaw Stop San Francisco, CA