Wet Leg announce debut album and 2022 tour, share “Too Late Now” & “Oh No”

Wet Leg fans have been playing "Chaise Longue" and "Wet Dream" on repeat for half a year, wondering when the UK band were releasing their debut album. There's finally news on that front, as Wet Leg have announced that their self-titled debut will be out April 8 via Domino. Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers made the album in London earlier this year, mostly with producer Dan Carey.

With the news comes not one but two new songs, instantly doubling their recorded output to date. Wet Leg continue to show different sonic sides with each new release, and "Too Late Now," which closes the album, is both louder and dreamier than anything we've heard yet. Teasdale says it's about "sleepwalking into adulthood." For its video, directed by Fred Rowson, they mix it up, too, in search of cucumbers and bubble baths. You can watch that and listen to the rowdy "Oh No" below.

Wet Leg make their U.S. live debut next week with sold-out shows in NYC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. They've also been added to as openers to Chvrches' December shows San Francisco and Los Angeles.

We'll have more chances to see them soon as the band have just announced 2022 North American headlining tour around SXSW, that includes stops in Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, DC, Philadelphia, Nashville, Seattle, and more. There's also another NYC show, happening at Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 10. Tickets for those 2022 shows go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 AM.

Wet Leg tracklist:

1. Being In Love

2. Chaise Longue

3. Angelica

4. I Don’t Wanna Go Out

5. Wet Dream

6. Convincing

7. Loving You

8. Ur Mum

9. Oh No

10. Piece of Shit

11. Supermarket

12. Too Late Now

WET LEG - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

1st December – Transmusicales de Rennes, Rennes, France

7th December – Mercury Lounge, New York, NY – sold out

8th December – Union Pool, Brooklyn, NY – sold out

9th December - Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, NY – sold out

13th December – The Echo, Los Angeles, CA – sold out

14th December - The Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles, CA – sold out

15th December - Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA – sold out

16th December – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco *

17th December – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA *

18th December - Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA *

16th January – Brixton Academy, London, UK ^

19th January – Eurosonic, Groningen, Netherlands

20th January – Ekko, Utrecht, Netherlands

28th January – Yes Pink Room, Manchester, UK

29th January – The Louisiana, Bristol, UK

30th January – The Joiners, Southampton, UK

1st February – Elsewhere, Margate, UK

2nd February – 100 Club, London, UK

3rd March – Amsterdam Bar and Hall, Minneapolis, MN

4th March – Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL

5th March - A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH

7th March – Horsehoe Tavern, Toronto, ON, Canada

8th March – Bar le Ritz PBD, Montreal, QC ,Canada

10th March – Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY

11th March – DC9, Washington, DC

12th March – PhilaMOCA, Philadelphia, PA

14th March – Basement East, Nashville, TN

16th-18th March – SXSW, Austin, TX

23rd March - Pabellon Cuervo, Mexico City, Mexico ^

25th March – Wise Hall, Vancouver, BC

26th March – Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA

27th March – Vitalidad, Portland, OR

16th April – Newcastle University, Newcastle, UK – sold out

17th April – The Mash House, Edinburgh, UK– sold out

19th April – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK – sold out

20th April – Gorilla, Manchester, UK – sold out

21st April – Trinity Centre, Bristol, UK – sold out

23rd April – o2 Institute, Birmingham, UK – sold out

24th April – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich, UK – sold out

26th April – Koko, London, UK – sold out

27th April – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK – sold out

28th May – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington, UK

* = with CHVRCHES

^ = with IDLES