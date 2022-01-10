Wet Leg expand North American tour, add California shows

Having played NYC, L.A. and San Francisco shows in December, Wet Leg will be back in March for their first proper North American tour, and they've just added more shows, including stops in San Diego, San Francisco and L.A. They'll also play Mexico City with IDLES. All dates are listed below.

The new L.A. show, which is the last date of the tour, happens March 30 at Fonda Theater. Tickets for L.A., San Diego and San Francisco go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 AM Pacific with presales starting Thursday at 10 AM.

The NYC stop on the tour is at Brooklyn Steel on March 10 and is sold out.

Wet Leg's highly anticipated self-titled debut album will be out April 8 via Domino and you can preorder the yellow vinyl edition now. Until then you can watch the videos for "Chaise Longue," "Wet Dream" and "Too Late Now" below.

Wet Leg - 2022 tour dates

sun, jan 16 - o2 academy brixton - london, united kingdom

fri, jan 28 - yes - manchester, united kingdom

sun, jan 30 - the joiners - southampton, united kingdom

tue, feb 1 - elsewhere - margate, united kingdom

wed, feb 2 - 100 club - london, united kingdom

thu, feb 3 - louisiana - bristol, united kingdom

wed, mar 2 - the back room @ colectivo - milwaukee, wi

thu, mar 3 - amsterdam hall - minneapolis, mn

fri, mar 4 - thalia hall - chicago, il

sat, mar 5 - a&r music bar - columbus, oh

mon, mar 7 - the opera house - toronto, canada

tue, mar 8 - bar le ritz pdb - montreal, canada

thu, mar 10 - brooklyn steel - brooklyn, ny

fri, mar 11 - dc9 - washington, dc

sat, mar 12 - underground arts - philadelphia, pa

mon, mar 14 - the basement - nashville, tn

sun, mar 20 - the secret group - houston, tx

wed, mar 23 - pabellón cuervo - ciudad de méxico, mexico

fri, mar 25 - music box - san diego, ca

sat, mar 26 - sunset tavern - seattle, wa

sun, mar 27 - vitalidad movement arts & events center (vmac) - portland, or

tue, mar 29 - bimbo's 365 club - san francisco, ca

wed, mar 30 - fonda theatre - los angeles, ca

sat, apr 16 - newcastle university - newcastle upon tyne, united kingdom

sun, apr 17 - the mash house - edinburgh, united kingdom

tue, apr 19 - brudenell social club - leeds, united kingdom

wed, apr 20 - gorilla - manchester, united kingdom

thu, apr 21 - trinity centre - bristol, united kingdom

sat, apr 23 - o2 institute - birmingham, united kingdom

sun, apr 24 - norwich arts centre - norwich, united kingdom

tue, apr 26 - koko - london, united kingdom

wed, apr 27 - the wedgewood rooms - portsmouth, united kingdom

sat, may 14 - point ephemere - paris, france

sun, may 15 - le botanique - bruxelles, belgium

mon, may 16 - jaki - köln, germany

thu, may 19 - doornroosje - nijmegen, netherlands

fri, may 20 - rotown rotterdam - rotterdam, netherlands

sat, may 21 - london calling 2022 - amsterdam, netherlands

mon, may 23 - milla - munich, germany

tue, may 24 - milla - munich, germany

wed, may 25 - kantine am berghain - berlin, germany

sat, may 28 - victoria park - warrington, united kingdom

sun, may 29 - victoria park - warrington, united kingdom

thu, jun 16 - isle of wight festival - newport, united kingdom

sat, jul 9 - glasgow green - glasgow, united kingdom

Check out photos from Wet Leg's NYC shows at Mercury Lounge and Baby's All Right: