Wet Leg expand North American tour, add California shows
Having played NYC, L.A. and San Francisco shows in December, Wet Leg will be back in March for their first proper North American tour, and they've just added more shows, including stops in San Diego, San Francisco and L.A. They'll also play Mexico City with IDLES. All dates are listed below.
The new L.A. show, which is the last date of the tour, happens March 30 at Fonda Theater. Tickets for L.A., San Diego and San Francisco go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 AM Pacific with presales starting Thursday at 10 AM.
The NYC stop on the tour is at Brooklyn Steel on March 10 and is sold out.
Wet Leg's highly anticipated self-titled debut album will be out April 8 via Domino and you can preorder the yellow vinyl edition now. Until then you can watch the videos for "Chaise Longue," "Wet Dream" and "Too Late Now" below.
Wet Leg - 2022 tour dates
sun, jan 16 - o2 academy brixton - london, united kingdom
fri, jan 28 - yes - manchester, united kingdom
sun, jan 30 - the joiners - southampton, united kingdom
tue, feb 1 - elsewhere - margate, united kingdom
wed, feb 2 - 100 club - london, united kingdom
thu, feb 3 - louisiana - bristol, united kingdom
wed, mar 2 - the back room @ colectivo - milwaukee, wi
thu, mar 3 - amsterdam hall - minneapolis, mn
fri, mar 4 - thalia hall - chicago, il
sat, mar 5 - a&r music bar - columbus, oh
mon, mar 7 - the opera house - toronto, canada
tue, mar 8 - bar le ritz pdb - montreal, canada
thu, mar 10 - brooklyn steel - brooklyn, ny
fri, mar 11 - dc9 - washington, dc
sat, mar 12 - underground arts - philadelphia, pa
mon, mar 14 - the basement - nashville, tn
sun, mar 20 - the secret group - houston, tx
wed, mar 23 - pabellón cuervo - ciudad de méxico, mexico
fri, mar 25 - music box - san diego, ca
sat, mar 26 - sunset tavern - seattle, wa
sun, mar 27 - vitalidad movement arts & events center (vmac) - portland, or
tue, mar 29 - bimbo's 365 club - san francisco, ca
wed, mar 30 - fonda theatre - los angeles, ca
sat, apr 16 - newcastle university - newcastle upon tyne, united kingdom
sun, apr 17 - the mash house - edinburgh, united kingdom
tue, apr 19 - brudenell social club - leeds, united kingdom
wed, apr 20 - gorilla - manchester, united kingdom
thu, apr 21 - trinity centre - bristol, united kingdom
sat, apr 23 - o2 institute - birmingham, united kingdom
sun, apr 24 - norwich arts centre - norwich, united kingdom
tue, apr 26 - koko - london, united kingdom
wed, apr 27 - the wedgewood rooms - portsmouth, united kingdom
sat, may 14 - point ephemere - paris, france
sun, may 15 - le botanique - bruxelles, belgium
mon, may 16 - jaki - köln, germany
thu, may 19 - doornroosje - nijmegen, netherlands
fri, may 20 - rotown rotterdam - rotterdam, netherlands
sat, may 21 - london calling 2022 - amsterdam, netherlands
mon, may 23 - milla - munich, germany
tue, may 24 - milla - munich, germany
wed, may 25 - kantine am berghain - berlin, germany
sat, may 28 - victoria park - warrington, united kingdom
sun, may 29 - victoria park - warrington, united kingdom
thu, jun 16 - isle of wight festival - newport, united kingdom
sat, jul 9 - glasgow green - glasgow, united kingdom
Check out photos from Wet Leg's NYC shows at Mercury Lounge and Baby's All Right: